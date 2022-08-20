Louis Jon Omersa

Louis J. Omersa, 79, of Eveleth, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Edgewood Vista Memory Care in Virginia, with his family by his side.
He was born on June 7, 1943, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Louis and Rose (Smolke) Omersa. As a young child, his family moved back to Eveleth to rejoin their large extended family in the area.
Louie graduated from Eveleth High School and was a proud member of the Class of 1961. He later moved to Chicago to further his education, returning to Eveleth where he worked as an electronics instructor at the Eveleth Vo-Tech. He later worked at the Arrow Shirt Company in Eveleth and Reserve Mining in Silver Bay. For the last 22 years of his career, Louie worked in process control for Blandin Paper Company in Grand Rapids.
Louie had a wide range of interests, including astronomy, scuba diving in Lake Superior, classic cars and Eveleth hockey. He was known in the area for the two one-man submarines that he built in his garage and operated in local lakes.
He will be deeply missed by his surviving family, including his daughter Stephanie and son-in-law Mike Vergin of White Bear Lake, MN; his granddaughters Ellen and Molly Vergin, who were his pride and joy; brothers, Eugene Omersa and Lance Omersa, both of Eveleth; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved sister and brother-in-law, Shelby and David Stickney.
A visitation and celebration luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Eveleth Auditorium. Family and friends are encouraged to come visit, have lunch and enjoy fellowship during that time. Private service and burial in Eveleth Cemetery.
