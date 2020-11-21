Louis I. Parlanti

Louis “Louie” Isadore Parlanti, 90, of Eveleth, passed on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at The Waterview Woods in Eveleth.
A lifelong resident, he was born on July 18, 1930, to Louis C. and Regina (Beltrami) Parlanti. Louie graduated from Eveleth High School and following graduation, served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
Louie was united in marriage to LeeAdelle Weis on Sept. 24, 1952 in Eveleth. He was partner and co-owner of the Parlanti & Coldagelli Italian market for many years and retired as general manager of The Holiday Inn in Eveleth.
He was an active member of Resurrection Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and The Lions Club. Louie had a strong faith, enjoyed serving his community, and his words and actions were full of love for his family.
He is survived by his children, Jeffrey (Ginger) of Grand Rapids, Roger (Jill) of Apple Valley, and LeeAnn of Hibbing; grandchildren, Sarah (Jeff) Pearson, Megan (Bryan) Belcher, Joshua, Hilary (Sam Widman, fiancé) and Zachary Parlanti; great-grandchildren, Emilia and Olivia; sister, Christina (Bill) Maki; special son, Johnny Ek; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Michael; his wife, LeeAdelle “Boots”; sister, Annetta Hazelroth; and his parents.
A memorial service is planned for a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.