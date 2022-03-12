Louis Edward Prebil
August 15, 1923 — March 07, 2022
Louis (“Lou”) Edward Prebil, 98, of Ellicott City, Md., a humble patriarch of the Prebil family and retired health care professional, died peacefully on March 7, 2022. Lou is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Marianne Vidmar Prebil. They shared a deep Catholic faith, fervent love of family, dedication to country, and a passion to help others.
Lou was born and raised in Chisholm on August 15, 1923. He was the ninth of ten children of his Slovenian parents, Bernard and Johanna Prebil. Living through the Great Depression fortified his “Ranger” mentality of resilience and determination. Lou graduated from Chisholm High School in 1941, attended Hibbing Community College, and earned a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Chicago.
Lou and his five brothers all served in various branches of the armed services during WWII. Fred, Bernard Charles, and Stanley joined the attack on the Normandy beaches on D-Day, and two other brothers, Joseph and John, died in action in Italy and Okinawa, respectively. Lou’s military service started with the Merchant Marines and he later served in the U.S. Army. After the war, Lou enrolled under the GI Bill and obtained a Master’s in Hospital Administration from St. Louis University. WWII greatly affected Lou, but he never exhibited bitterness from his sorrows.
Lou had a long career in healthcare administration, with management positions in Catholic hospitals in Minneapolis and Milwaukee. He was the driving force in the development of the Rock Island, Ill., Franciscan Hospital then led the health system of the Benedectine Sisters of St. Joseph, Minn., and the shared services of a system in Maryland. Lou also was the Director of the Washington Home, and in retirement enjoyed assisting at a senior center in Howard County, Md.
Lou loved being a father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed following the plights of the Minnesota Gophers, the Baltimore Ravens and Orioles, and shared his love of sports with his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his devoted wife, Lou is survived by his four sons and one daughter: Richard (Tricia) Prebil, James (Christine) Prebil, William (Lori) Prebil, Paul (Pamela) Prebil, and Mary (Dan) Winicour; twelve grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law: Elizabeth Vidmar and Dorothy Prebil.
Lou was preceded in death by his five brothers and also four sisters: Jen Frederick, Mary Huff, Alyce Freeman, and Bernice Husten; brothers-in-law: James Vidmar and William Vidmar; and sister-in-law: Patricia Vidmar.
A celebration of Lou’s life will be held at Church of the Resurrection, Ellicott City, Md., at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, with a visitation starting at 12:00 p.m. Memorials are preferred to the St. Vincent de Paul Fund at Church of the Resurrection, Ellicott City, Md. For other information and a full obituary, visit www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Harry Witzke’s Funeral Home (410)-465-2848
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.