Louis C. Wiirre

A memorial service to honor Louis Wiirre will be held on Friday, June 25, at the United In Christ Lutheran Church in Eveleth, Minn., with a visitation at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m.

Family burial at 2 p.m. at Rauha Cemetery in Palo with military honors provided by the Gilbert VFW Color Guard.

Ziemer-Moglein-Shatava

To plant a tree in memory of Louis Wiirre as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load entries