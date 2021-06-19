Louis C. Wiirre

A memorial service to honor Louis Wiirre will be held on Friday, June 25, at the United In Christ Lutheran Church in Eveleth, Minn., with a visitation at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m.
Family burial at 2 p.m. at Rauha Cemetery in Palo with military honors provided by the Gilbert VFW Color Guard.
Ziemer-Moglein-Shatava
To plant a tree in memory of Louis Wiirre as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.