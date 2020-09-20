Louis Bovitz, 77, of Gothenburg, Neb., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, of Covid-19.
He was born Sept. 10, 1942, in Chisholm to Rudolph and Frances (Bradach) Bovitz.
Lou grew up in the Hibbing, Minn., area and graduated from Hibbing High School and Hibbing Technical College. He served his country in the U.S. Army and the National Guard. He spent the majority of his working career in the computer industry, working as a programmer and computer analyst. He proudly served as a member of the Gothenburg Honor Guard and was a member of the Gothenburg Rotary Club.
Survived by daughter, Jennifer Patridge; son, Stephen (Jennifer) Bovitz; grandchildren: Sarah and Nathan Patridge, Haley and Isabella Bovitz; his siblings: Judy (Martin) Kerr, Audrey Laliberte, Larry (Val) Bovitz and Mark Bovitz. Louis had many friends and cousins.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents; and his life partner, Jean Fourroux; brother-in-law, Bill Laliberte.
Burial will take place at a later date in the Gothenburg Cemetery, Gothenburg, Neb.
