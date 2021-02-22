Louis Anton Rebol went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. He was a big hearted, wonderful man who always put his family first. He was a loyal friend and, in his words, never met a person he didn't like.
Louis was born on Jan. 8, 1922, to Louis and Mary (Markovich) Rebol in Ely, Minn. He was a World War II Army Air Corp Veteran who served as a bombardier. His education included attending the Chicago Conservatory of Music and later opened his own accordion school in Hibbing. He was employed and retired from Saint Louis County as a veteran service officer.
Louis is survived by his daughter, Gail (John Terry) Bergum; grandchildren, Christopher (Ashley Ziegler) Bergum, Emilee (Brent) Theien; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Olivia, Lauren Theien; sisters-in-law, Marianne Rantala and June Lucas; niece, Cheryl Rantala; nephews, Scott (Susi) Lucas and David (Christa) Lucas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife of 63 years, Frances Shirley (Lucas) Rebol.
A service for Louis will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at Open Door Church, 12025 Corey Tracts Road, Hibbing, MN 55746.
