Lou Augusta (Tupper) Becicka, 82, of Coleraine, Minn., passed away at her home on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
She grew up at Lawrence Lake and graduated from Greenway High School in 1951.
Lou had many jobs through the years that she enjoyed, one of her favorites was telephone operator for North Western Bell in Coleraine. She also enjoyed crafts, photography and dancing. She said “There is always a reason to dance.”
She was active in the Church of God, United Methodist Church and “Open Door Coat Rack.” She was a volunteer at Grand Village gift shop in Grand Rapids.
Lou is survived by her children: Wanda (Jerry Apel) Nemec of Florida, Donald Hebert of Louisiana, Prentice Hebert of Louisiana, Steven (Sandy Greenly) Danielson of Eveleth; grandchildren: Prentice, Breton, Beau, Charlie, Chantel, Brandon, Cooper and Zach; great-grandchildren, Hudson, Ivy and Sophia; siblings, Pearl Smith of Nashwauk, Charlie (Marilyn) Tupper of Washington; and nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Becicka; parents, Ralph and Edna Tupper; and a grandson, Dustin Hebert.
A Celebration of Life for Lou will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Goodland, Minn., followed by a luncheon at Goodland Community Center.
