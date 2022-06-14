Lorrie Charlene Almos, 77, of Hoyt Lakes died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s in Duluth.
She was born on Oct. 23, 1944, to Reno and Thelma (Lehtinen) Niemi in Aurora. While growing up, deer hunting was a necessity for meals. Lorrie shot and carried her own deer out of the woods for her family to enjoy. Lorrie graduated from the Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School and attended St. Luke’s School of Nursing where earned an RN degree. Lorrie was a remarkable nurse, having saved many lives during her career. Lorrie was a very talented musician, having played the piano and sang beautifully. She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Palo where she also directed the Children’s Choir.
Lorrie had many interests. She enjoyed cooking, making pizzas Friday nights at the cabin, gardening, car shows and flea markets, spending time at the cabin, baking banana bread for her grandchildren, painting and making rugs by loom.
She was a proud Finnish woman with plenty of SISU. Lorrie was happy to assist the bread makers for the Finnish Festival. Her family heirlooms are proudly displayed during the Laskiainen.
Survivors include her husband, Ronald; children: Eric McCloud, Daniel McCloud, Christina (Matt) Hughes and Laura Rasmussen; grandchildren: Ty, Lovissa and Sari Hughes; sister, Jeanne (Bill) Drazkowski and brother, Jon (Barb) Niemi.
She was preceded in death by her siblings: Alan Niemi, Del Niemi, and Kathryn Shelton; and her parents.
Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Palo with Pastor John Dietz officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be in the Rauha Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
