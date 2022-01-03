Lorrie Anderson, 68, of Eveleth died Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
She was born on May 3, 1953 in Virginia to Harry and Dorothy (Jurjovich) Barfknecht. Lorrie grew up in West Eveleth and graduated from Eveleth High School in 1971. She was united in marriage to Steven “Fredo” Anderson on June 9, 1971 at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Virginia. Lorrie was a homemaker and had worked for the Koke’s Motel and Jeana Peterson Catering.
Lorrie enjoyed ceramics, knitting, cooking and her many dogs over the years. She spent most of her life in West Eveleth and Fayal Township. Her diagnosis with MS forced her into a nursing home in her later years.
She is survived by her son, Steve Jr. (Jaimi) Anderson; daughter, Robin Anderson; grandson, Cole Anderson all of Eveleth; sisters, Susan (Keith) Brown of Gilbert, Judy (Jerry) Niemi of Virginia; brothers, Bill Barfknecht of New Richmond, Wisc., Robert (Cathy) Barfknecht and Lee Barfknecht both of Eveleth and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve on October 17, 2017 and her parents.
Per her wishes, no services will be held. A private family gathering and burial will be held in the spring at Eveleth Cemetery with her husband, Steve.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.