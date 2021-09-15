Lorrayne Florence Sieckert

Lorrayne Florence Sieckert, 96, of Virginia died peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

She was born April 24, 1925, in Northome, Minn., to Joseph C. Storzbach “Dodie” and Amanda (Krienitz) Storzbach. She married Benjamin Sieckert in Osseo, Minn., in 1947 and made their home in Wayzata, until moving to Virginia in 1964. Lorrayne was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Lorrayne is survived by her son, Kieth Sieckert; and daughters: Nancy (Timothy) Norman, Teresa Sieckert, Benita (Fran) Netteberg and Becky Masters; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dodie and Amanda; husband, Benjamin; daughter, Kathleen Nelimark; and grandson, Joshua Benjamin Sieckert.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Holy Spirit Church in Virginia with Rev. Fr. Brandon Moravitz as celebrant.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home of Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.

