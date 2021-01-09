Lorraine “Toni” Phelps passed away at the Boundary Waters Care Center in Ely, Minn., on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
She was born Aug. 20, 1934, and was a lifelong resident of Ely. She graduated from Ely Memorial High School and attended Vermilion Community College. She married her soulmate, Lavern “Flip” Phelps in 1954. Toni worked at Pamida and later managed the Ely Steelworker’s Credit Union. She was passionate about helping her members and so enjoyed the social aspect of her position that she continued to work until the age of 79. Toni was quick to share a laugh and enjoyed visiting with family and friends. She also enjoyed going to the casino, baking and bowling. Toni was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and for many years served as chairwoman of her church circle. She was the treasurer of the local American Cancer Society and was also a member of the Ladies VFW.
Toni will be greatly missed by her children LeAnne (Tom) Feehan of Woodbury, Minn., Lynette (Orion) Hanson of Atwater, Minn., and Dr. Lavern “Bucky” (Jodi) Phelps of Virginia, Minn.; grandchildren: Jodi (Kris) Nyman, Craig (Jen) and Travis (Chris) Hanson, McKenzie and Marija Phelps; and great grandchildren: Andrew and Ty, Atlanta, Henrik, Anders, Freya, Astrid, Autumn and Chloe; sisters: Marjorie Nelson, Flori (Donald) Maroney and Rosie (Gale) Maroney; and many special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband; parents, Paul and Kathryn Preblich; brother, Paul; and sisters: Mildred, Patricia, Jane and Helen Frances.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at Holy Spirit Church in Virginia, Minn. for family and close friends. Capacity limit, face masks and social distancing in effect.
Burial will be at the Ely Cemetery.
Funeral services have been entrusted to Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
