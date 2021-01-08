Lorraine R. Cool, 89, of Chisholm, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth. She was born on June 27, 1931, in Warren, Mich., to Remi and Madeline (Storm) Biebuyck. Lorraine had lived in Bear River before making her home in the Side Lake area and later to Chisholm. She worked at the Range Center in Chisholm dedicating 14 years of service to caring for others. Lorraine loved spending time with her grandchildren, and was an avid bowler who also enjoyed playing bingo and playing cards.
She is survived by her children, Deb (Jim Fetty) Cool and Leon (Deb Vandervort) Cool; three grandchildren, Jeanette, Bobbie and Michella; 11 great-grandchildren, 5 ½ great-great-grandchildren; one niece; and three nephews; great- nieces and nephews; the father of her children, Darwin “Skip” Cool.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Hibbing Christian Assembly with Rev. Rodney Tuomi officiating.
Visitation will be a half hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service. To sign the guestbook online and to leave a memorial message, please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com
