Lorraine M. Sorci, 94, lifelong Hibbing resident died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at home with family by her side.
She was born May 6, 1928, to John and Angeline (LeDoux) Smeland in Hibbing, Minn. She graduated from Hibbing Schools, and later married Vincent Sorci on Sept. 26, 1948, in Hibbing.
Lorraine and Vincent owned and operated Sorci’s Market in Hibbing. Lorraine was also a wonderful homemaker. She volunteered many hours at the Brooklyn School when her girls attended. She was also a volunteer for Meals on Wheels in Hibbing. She was a great cook, especially her sugo and banana bread to name a few, she loved dancing, and Big Band music. Lorraine especially enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, whether it was taking them on tours of Hibbing on sleepover nights, or attending every and all events that they were involved with.
She is survived by her daughters, Gail (Charles) Kitner, Forest Lake, Minn., Michele Raukar, Hibbing, Sandra (Tim) Palkovich, Buhl, Minn., and Donna (Gregg) French of Hibbing; her 11 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, two great-great- grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent; parents; sister, Dolores Gobats; grandsons, Chad Raukar and Vince Waldoch; great-grandchild, Cory Mellem, and two sons-in-law, Michael Raukar and Joe Stilinovich.
Per Lorraine’s request, there will be private graveside services held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
