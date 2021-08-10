Lorraine M. Klaven

Lorriane M. Klaven, 84, of East Grand Forks, passed away suddenly at home Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.
Lorraine Margaret Meyer was born March 27, 1937, in Red Lake Falls, Minn., to the late John and Mary (Cushion) Meyer. On Nov. 13, 1954, she married Gilmore Klaven in Thief River Falls, Minn. They made their home in the Hibbing area and then East Grand Forks. She worked at Thrifty White, Home of Economy and Widmans Candy Store. Lorraine and Gilmore were good providers and always made sure their children had more than they had growing up.
Lorriane is survived by six children: Darrell (Delinda) Klaven of Bemidji, Minn., Randy Klaven of East Grand Forks, Roger (Wendy) Klaven of Side Lake, Minn., Rodney Klaven of Keewatin, Minn., Nancy Klaven of East Grand Forks, and Tracey (Scott) Mattson of East Grand Forks; siblings: Marion Shephard, JoAnn (Dean) Brown, Mary Louise (Don) Johnson, Ricky (Trudy) Meyer, Vicki (Steve) Zims, and Gary (Rose) Meyer; 15 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband of 59 years, Gilmore Klaven; son, Douglas Klaven; brother, Charlie Meyer; and sister, Betty Marleau.
Funeral service for Lorraine will be at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 13, at Bethany Lutheran Church,10321 State Hwy 220 NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721. Service will be live-streamed on Lorraine’s page at www.dandahlfuneralhome.com
Visitation will be for one hour prior to funeral at the church on Friday
Burial will be in Bethany North Cemetery-East Grand Forks at a later time.
Arrangements by Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN. Online guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com
