Lorraine H. Segan Novak, 94, of Chisholm, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.
She was born March 17, 1926, in Balkan Township, Minn., to William and Helen (Rapaway) Segan. She was a Chisholm High School graduate, class of 1943 and attended Hibbing Junior College. She was also a lifelong Chisholm resident. Lorraine married Louis A. Novak Jr. on June 14, 1947. She worked at the Hibbing Tribune, and Hibbing Job Shop selling print jobs. She also worked at First Federal Savings and Loan in Chisholm from 1967-1989 starting as a teller, becoming a branch manager and attaining vice president. She was active in the Chisholm Election Board, was a 4-H leader and fostered several children. Lorraine enjoyed playing the piano, cooking, sewing, knitting, crocheting, crafts, snowmobiling and cross-country Skiing. She also taught craft classes at Lakeside Terrace. She was an active member of St. Joseph’s Church in Chisholm helping serve at funeral luncheons and selling pasties, the Foresters, and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary 8510. Along with her loving husband Lou, beside her, they were members of the Chisholm Dance Club and the Bridge Club.
Lorraine is cherished by her children: Dr. Cheryl (John) Lindy of Kingwood, Texas, Marybeth (Darrell) Lindgren of Lake Nebagamon, Wis., and Mark (fiancée Julie) of Ham Lake, Minn.; grandchildren: Kristen Lindy, Erica Lindy (Kevin Mahon), Ashley Novak, Branden Novak, and Christopher Lindgren; great-grandchildren: Sydney Novak, John and James Mahon, Avia Smithson-Novak and Dante Foote-Lindgren; sister-in-law, Rosemary Mlakar of Laguna Hills, Calif.; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lou; sister, Mary; and brother, James.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Chisholm, with Fr. Fred Method as Celebrant.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be in Chisholm Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to the Heritage Manor Activities Dept., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm, or the donor’s choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
