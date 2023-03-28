Lorraine Gertrude Lassila
Lorraine Gertrude Lassila, 95, of Hibbing, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Lorraine Gertrude Lassila
Lorraine Gertrude Lassila, 95, of Hibbing, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Lorraine was born February 24, 1928, in Menahga, Minn., to Doran and Gertrude (Bergen) Dickerson. She attended high school in Menahga and then moved to Hibbing in 1960 to attend Hibbing Beauty School. Her first job was at “High Style” in 1961.
She operated her own beauty salon, “Lorraine’s Beauty Salon,” from 1963 until 1970.
She had many loyal customers. In 1970 she started working at “Maxums” at the Mesabi Mall. It was later sold to “Regis” and moved to the Irongate Mall. Lorraine worked for “Regis” until retiring in the early 90s after a 35 year career as a beautician. In the late 90s she became a Foster Grandma, with her sister Maxine Goslar, at the Vaughn Steffensrud School in Chisholm. Later she transferred to Greenhaven School.
Lorraine enjoyed playing sports with her daughters. She played softball, volleyball, and bowling. She also loved snowmobiling, camping, crocheting and playing with her grandchildren.
Lorraine is survived by her daughters, DeDe (Richard) Stalboerger of Hibbing and Maxine (Larry) Greenwood of Hibbing; and sister-in-law, Colleen Flanagan of New Jersey. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by 2 sisters, Shirlee Johnson of Hibbing and Patricia McEwen of New York state.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, Michael; grandsons, Peter and Arthur Stalboerger of Hibbing; parents, Doran and Gertie of Park Rapids; brother, Harold Dickerson of Hibbing; and sister, Maxine Goslar of Chisholm.
Lorraine’s family would like to extend a thank you to the staff of Heritage Manor in Chisholm for the excellent care and love they provided. It will never be forgotten.
A Funeral service will be held Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Range Funeral Home in Hibbing at 1 p.m. with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences, please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.