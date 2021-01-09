Lorraine Doris Johnson, 93, of Hibbing, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Mountain Iron.
Lorraine is survived by daughters, Linda (Jack) Olson and Jackie (Jerry) Sandy’s; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; extended family and friends.
Private family graveside services will be held at a later date in the Hibbing Park – Maple Hill Cemetery,
Family services provided by Anderson-Daniels, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
