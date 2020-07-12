Lorraine A. Prebeck, 87, lifelong resident of Hibbing, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
She was born April 18, 1933, to Robert and Elsie (Wilke) Johannessohn in Hibbing. Lorraine attended Hibbing Schools.She later married Steven Prebeck Sr. on Dec. 31, 1951. A homemaker by trade, Lorraine and husband Steve raised their family in Hibbing. She was a member of Chisholm Assembly of God, the Hibbing Community Seniors Club, VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Hibbing, and the Kelly Lake Community Center. Lorraine was a great baker and was famously noted for her chocolate chip cookies and Gramma Bars amongst her entire family. Lorraine had a famous saying that will be reverberated in her family for generations, “See ya when I see ya!” Another attribute regarding Lorraine was that her grandchildren referred to her as “Grandma Runt,” and her nieces and nephews called her “Auntie Orla.”
She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Richard) LaBrosse, Hibbing; granddaughter, Charity (Jon) Scherer; great-granddaughter, Heather, all of Toms River, N.J., granddaughter, Nicole Persson, Rosemount, Minn.; her son, Steve (Gina) Prebeck, Safety Harbor, Fla.; grandson, Dr. Joshua (Rebecca Decker) Prebeck D.O., Louisville, Ken.; grandson, Zachary (Kate Senich) Prebeck, St. Paul, Minn.,, her twin brother, Larry (Geri) Johannessohn, Hibbing; sister, May Dunham, Hibbing; many nieces, nephews, and her grandpuppies, Emma, Scooter, Roxie, Little Man, Walker, Tyrod, Lola, Marley, Whiskey, and Waffles the kitty.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Steve Prebeck Sr., in 2000; siblings: infant sister, Bernice Johannessohn, brother, Robert Johannessohn, two sets of infant twins; sister, Irene Berarducci, three brothers-in-law, Ivan Dunham, Tony Stanich, and Fred Berarducci; her beloved dogs, Bear and Pal Puppy, and her nine grandpuppies, Lady, Brutus, Maggie, “Q”, Winston, Harley, Zoe, Kahlua, and Jersey.
Funeral services for Lorraine will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Chisholm Assembly of God Church in Chisholm. The Rev. Michael Reed along with Rev. John Koppel will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Saturday.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Lorraine, please visit us at: www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
