Lorraine A. Meyer (Templin), 84, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away peacefully on Aug. 25, 2021, at Providence Place Retirement Home in Minneapolis.
Lorraine was born on May 23, 1937, in Brainerd, Minn., to Henry and Daisy (Imm) Templin. She grew up in the Brainerd area and graduated from high school there. Lorraine married Howard Meyer and they raised their daughter, Robyn in Hibbing. Lorraine was a longtime nursing assistant at Leisure Hills and in Buhl and deeply enjoyed working with and caring for our community’s seniors.
She is survived by her daughter, Robyn (Brett) Cook of Minneapolis, Minn.; siblings, Arthur Templin of California, Dorothy Denardo of Buffalo, Minn., Erdman (Betty) Templin of Aurora, Minn., Curtis Templin of Wisconsin and many nieces and nephews.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard; and siblings, Kenneth Templin, Doris Donat and Gerald Templin.
A private family interment will take place at a later date.
Memorials are preferred to the family.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website to leave a message of condolence.
