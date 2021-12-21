Lori Sue Surla, 63, of Fayal Township, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with cancer at The Waterview Woods in Eveleth.
She was born on Feb. 14, 1958, in Virginia, Minn., to Lawrence and Florence Roy. Lori graduated from Eveleth High School and was united in marriage to Gary M. Surla on February 23, 1976 in Virginia. Following their marriage, they made their home in Eveleth, later moving to Fayal Township where they raised their family. Lori worked side by side with her husband, Gary in their business Hague Quality Water for 37 years. She enjoyed gardening, planting flowers, traveling and spending time with family; especially her grandchildren.
Lori is survived by her husband, Gary; sons, Dave (Kelly) of Mountain Iron, Billy of Toivola; grandchildren, twins, Austin and Abby, Emma, Kaitlyn, Amy, Devon, Nevaeh, Trenton; brother, Randy (Liz) Roy of Pengilly; beloved dog, Cricket; mother-in-law, Audrey Surla of Fayal Township; brothers-in-law, Larry (Nancy) Surla of Fayal Township, Randy (Lori) Surla of California, Terry Surla of Sauk Rapids, Michael Reek of Chisholm; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Weddel of Gilbert, Linda Surla of Fayal Township; numerous nieces and nephews and many other extended families.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sandy Reek; father-in-law, Robert Surla; and brothers-in-law, Brad Surla and Dick Weddel.
A Celebration of Life for Lori will be held at a later date.
