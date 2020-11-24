Lori Mae Nurmi

Lori Mae (Saarikoski) Nurmi , 58, of Angora, died unexpectedly at her residence on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the Northwoods School Gymnasium.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Attendees that wish to pay respects but cannot stay for the service are asked to come from 9 to 10 a.m. All other attendees that come after 10 a.m., and will be staying for the service, are asked to pay respects to the family, if they choose, and then be seated until the service starts, per the new rules. Masks will also be required. For those who cannot attend a Zoom link is set up. Meeting ID: 990 0863 5763 Passcode: b24HBn

