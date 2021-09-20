Lori Jean Sundbom, 62, longtime resident of Virginia passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, after a courageous four-year battle against metastatic breast cancer.
She was born and raised in Virginia, daughter of Theodora (Fredrickson) and Roger Sundbom.
She was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, and coach. Spending time with her loved ones was truly important in her life. Lori graduated from Roosevelt High School, attended Eveleth Votech for graphic arts, as well as Mesabi Range College to become a chemical dependency counselor. Lori spent many of her years caring for others throughout the community such as a candy striper during her high school years, Virginia Convalescent Center, Chestnut Grove, NHS, DRCC, and Parkview Learning Center. Lori was also very involved in coaching the Special Olympics and helping set up the annual Road Runners Salad Luncheon.
Lori is survived by sister, Lynn Sundbom; son, Jeremy (Sunshine) Sundbom; grandchildren: Madison Sundbom, Zoey Sundbom, Daniel Bundy, Magen Bundy, Sunshine (Donovan) Bundy; nephew, Nikolas Sundbom; niece, Melissa Maki, great-grandchildren, Aspen Swan, Emery Swan, Donovan Swan; great-niece, Shaelyn Maki.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The Sundbom family would like to extend a thank you to Waterview Pines and Hospice for their compassion and kindness throughout this time.
The Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the Bauman Cron Funeral Home Chapel in Virginia.
A Gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Inurnment will take place at a later date.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
