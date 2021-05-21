Lori Ann Rantala

Lori Rantala, 60 of Palo, Minn., passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Essentia Health in Duluth.
Lori was born Feb. 7, 1961, in Grand Island, Neb., to Allan and Karen (Mitchell) Dorstad. Lori has attended St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Palo over the years. She even married her loving husband Richard in the old church. Lori lived in numerous places growing up and in her young adult life. For the last 35 years she lived in Minnesota. Lori loved to crochet and spend time with the grandkids. She was active in her children’s extra-curricular activities including being the hot chocolate mom with her daughter Racheal’s cheer squad and Rebekah's basketball. Lori was known for “adopting” her kids’ friends and has many "adopted'' children she cherished dearly, she was always welcoming to everyone and would strike up conversations with perfect strangers like she has known them all her life. There were many late nights talking into the late hours of the morning playing Uno and Skip-bo.
Lori is survived by her mother, Karen (Richard) Bovee; children, Racheal (Michael) Pecchia, Andrew Rantala, Rebekah Rantala and one son that she put up for adoption at a younger age but loved very much everyday since; siblings, Traci (Joel) Maynard and Marshawne Geisdorf; step siblings, Paul Bovee, Dustin Bovee, Aprille Beyer, Douglas Bovee; grandchildren, Aiden Wick, Aspen Wick, Yuelynn Scott and Aaron Rantala.
She was preceded in death by her father, Allan; husband, Richard; siblings, Terri Bundermann and Kimberly Piersig; and granddaughter, Charlotte Rose Pecchia.
A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Palo.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church.
Interment will be at the Rauha Cemetery in Palo.
To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
