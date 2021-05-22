Lori Ann Milton, 55, of Eveleth, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth after a short battle with cancer.
She was born on Oct. 20, 1965, in Virginia to Joe and Erna Milton.She graduated from Eveleth in 1984 and worked many jobs in food service and caregiving. Lori enjoyed the outdoors and photography, but loved animals most.
Lori is survived by her parents, Joseph and Emilie (Dittel) Milton of Eveleth; brother, David (Michele) Milton of Ely; niece, Lauren (Bryce) Anderson of Erhard, Minn.; nephew, Ryan (Olivia) Mahoney of Moorhead, Minn.; great niece, Ainsley and great nephew, Gannon, both of Erhard; her furry companion, Squirt; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home at a later date.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home of Virginia and Hibbing. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
