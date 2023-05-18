Lori Ann Judnick, age 61, of Virginia and formerly of Hoyt Lakes, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at the Solvay Hospice House in Duluth with her husband and sons at her side.
She was born August 8, 1961, in Montgomery, Ala., the daughter of Allan and June (Johnson) Boerger. She was a graduate of Hoyt Lakes High School and went on to attend the Secretarial program at Eveleth Vo-Tech. Lori was united in marriage to Frank Judnick on April 25, 1986, in Virginia.
Lori worked as a Receptionist at Gilbert Dental and Northern Lights Dental. She was fond of scrapbooking, bowling, bocce ball, volleyball, gardening, being at the lake, playing cards, and spending time with her family—especially her grandchildren.
Lori is survived by her husband: Frank; sons: Frankie (Anna) Judnick of Duluth, Minn., and Cory Judnick of Virginia, Minn.; sister: Kamala (Richard) Warren of Eufaula, Ala.; brothers: Jim Boerger of Sandstone, Minn., and David (Gaby) Boerger of Miami, Fla; granddaughters: Violet and Luna Judnick; and her “bonus daughters” Stephanie and Amy.
She was preceded in death by her father; and her grandson: Oliver.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the 6 p.m. Memorial Service Monday, May 22, 2023, at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Deacon Bill Hafdahl will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
To send flowers to the family of Lori Judnick, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.