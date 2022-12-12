Loretta Marie (Hakala) Deutsch, 78, of Kinney, Minn., died and was set free from Alzheimer’s when she passed away peacefully with family by her side in Virginia, Minn., on December 6, 2022.
Loretta, also known affectionately as Mom, Gramma Redda or Auntie, was one of the most loving, compassionate, family-oriented, beautiful souls that one could ever meet. She was most proud of the family that surrounded her and she always had a smile and a hug for her children, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, friends or any infant in the radius of her grandma glow.
She was born in Kinney, Minn., on July 27, 1944, and was preceded in death by her parents Waino (Mike) and Mary, her siblings Arthur, George and Bertha, and her husband, James Deutsch. She was a strong woman who persevered through the death of her loved ones and was the soul who always offered unconditional love and kindness for those who survive her.
Loretta is survived by her children, William Joel (Carrie) Hintz, Wasilla, AK, Wendy (George) Galatz, Kinney, Minn.,, Deniese Lussier, Gilbert, Minn., Kaylene (Chris) Rogers, Newfields, N.H., and 11 grandchildren, Cole, Michael (Marika), Brett (Bethany), Travis, Shayla, Jordan, Caine, Morgan, Reece, Brady, Alexys, and three great-grandchildren, Caine Jr., Columbus, and Sunny.
Honoring Loretta’s wishes for her life to be celebrated, family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date to honor this beautiful and already missed wonderful woman.
In lieu of flowers, Loretta would appreciate the spirit of giving and honoring her through a charitable donation in her name to Caring Edge Hospice (C/O Belinda Saylor, 4195 Westberg Rd., Hermantown, MN 55811) or a donation to Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org.)
As we miss and mourn Loretta, may we find comfort in her favorite scripture, “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference,” and know that she is finally resting in peace while dancing in heaven in her Blue Suede Shoes with her cup of coffee.
