Loretta Elizabeth Poundstone

Loretta Poundstone, age 89, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away Sept. 14, 2022.
She was born Sept. 3, 1933, to Raymond and Barbara (Krier) Warmuth in Hibbing. Loretta was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing; she was very faithful and devoted herself to praying and recitation of the rosary. Loretta was a nurse for many years, she enjoyed a career as a surgical technician. She was able to work with her husband Pete in a number of business ventures including a photography studio and a café/dinner.
Loretta is survived by her siblings, David (Carolyn) Warmuth, Hibbing, Carolyn Warmuth, North Carolina, Richard (Barbara) Warmuth, Colorado, Connie Carter, Farmington, Minn.; daughter, Joanne Pucely, Hibbing; grandchildren: Philip Shannon, Chad Johnson, Chris Johnson, Nikki Pucely, James Easler and Alaira Easler; great-grandchildren: Simon, Brooklyn, Leila, Mayla, Allie, Raydon and Adam.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Barbara and Ray; husband, Pete; daughter, Laurie Easler; sisters, Barbara Labadie, Phyllis (Vic) Minerich; brothers: Leo (Mavis), Donald, Raymond (May), Bernard (Shiela) Poundstone.
Fr. Bill Skarich will celebrate Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the beginning of Mass at 11 a.m.
Interment will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
