Loretta Elizabeth Poundstone

Loretta Poundstone, age 89, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away Sept. 14, 2022.

She was born Sept. 3, 1933, to Raymond and Barbara (Krier) Warmuth in Hibbing. Loretta was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing; she was very faithful and devoted herself to praying and recitation of the rosary. Loretta was a nurse for many years, she enjoyed a career as a surgical technician. She was able to work with her husband Pete in a number of business ventures including a photography studio and a café/dinner.

