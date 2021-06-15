Loretta Elizabeth Fonti Nemanick, 96, was born on Sept. 28, 1924, to Domenic and Ida (Pietrantonio) Fonti, at her grandparents’ home in Eveleth.
She died on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at home.
Loretta graduated from Eveleth High School in 1942. In 1943, along with several other women from Eveleth, she went to Washington, D.C., where, as part of the WWII effort, she worked as a clerk at the FBI. On Aug. 21, 1945, she wed Anton John Nemanick at the Immaculate Conception Church in Eveleth. They were together for 60 years before Anton’s death.
Loretta’s greatest joy in life was watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. She went to every one of their musical, dance, school and sporting events that she could.
She attended Resurrection Catholic Church and was a member of Catholic Daughters of America Court of St. Margaret 1888. Throughout her life, Loretta was active in community affairs. She was one of the first Brownie and Girl Scout leaders in West Eveleth, a founding member of the Eveleth West Side Civic League, a member of the Eveleth Senior Citizens and the Eveleth Heritage Committee. She participated in the AEOA Pen Pal and Retired Senior Volunteer Programs. One of her life’s highlights was being selected as Grand Marshal of the 2018 Eveleth 4th of July parade.
Loretta is survived by her children, Toni Lee, Jane (Bill) Matter, Patti Ann (Robert) Jackson, Tom (Jo Rannow), Dan, Paul and Michele (Peter) Coldagelli. She was a proud grandmother of John Matter, Erik Matter, Wendy Sersha, Cory Sersha, Anthony Nemanick, Travis Nemanick, Sara Coldagelli and Nathan Coldagelli and a great-grandmother of Jenson Matter, Poppy Matter, Leo Matter, Devyn Sersha and Mikayla Nemanick. Special family members are Ashley Thein, Jess Popp, Josh Popp, Maggee Nelson and Josh Creer-Oberstar. Loretta is survived by a sister, Madeline Delich and two sisters-in-law, Pat Tuuri and Barbara Sapik, several beloved cousins, many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Anton; a son, Michael; and her sister, Eleanor Gambucci.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 8, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth. Celebrant will be Fr. Charles P. Flynn.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.
Burial will be in Eveleth Cemetery.
In lieu of cards or flowers, Loretta requested that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
