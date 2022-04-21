A gathering of family and friends of Loren Udell Grythe, 95, of Hoyt Lakes, will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora. A luncheon will immediately follow at the Hoyt Lakes VFW Post. Inurnment with military honors accorded by the Aurora/Hoyt Lakes Color Guard will be in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
Loren died Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Essentia Health-Northern Pines in Aurora, Minnesota. He was born March 1, 1927 in Badger, Minnesota to John and Frances (Dowhower) Grythe. He attended country school and later served our country in the US Navy during WWII. Following his discharge, he returned to Agricultural School for three and one-half years.
In 1955 he began working for Erie Mining Company. In 1957 he married Vingenza Irene Simone. Loren retired as a driller from LTV Steel and was a Life Member of the Timothy Robinson VFW Post in Hoyt Lakes.
He is survived by his wife, Irene; children: Sharon (Floyd) Nelson of Hoyt Lakes, Carole (Jon) Bodovinitz of Duluth, and Shelly (Brian) Leffel of Hoyt Lakes; grandchildren: Joel (Britt) Nelson of St. Paul, Carissa Nelson of St. Paul, Amy (Jon) Engel of Duluth, Matt Bodovinitz of Duluth, Chad (Lacey) Leffel of Duluth and Kyle (Marissa) Leffel of Hoyt Lakes; great grandchildren: Wren Nelson, Wesley and Connor Engel, Liliana and Lincoln Leffel, Ellie and Everly Leffel.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Frances; and his siblings: Viola, Lyda, Dorothy, Elizabeth, Raymond and Ervin.
Loren’s family wishes to express their appreciation for the excellent and compassionate care given by the Northern Pines Hospital Staff and especially to the Nursing Home Staff for their excellent care given through the years.
To plant a tree in memory of Loren Grythe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
