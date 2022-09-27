Lorane (Larry) Vincent Pierce passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.
Larry was born Aug. 22, 1933, in Arlington, Iowa. Moved to Minnesota in 1939. Graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1951.
Served in the Navy from 1952-1956. A Korean War Veteran, CVA-38 on the USS Shangri-La. Retired with 34 1/2 years service with U.S. Steel-Union 1938. 10 years service as a Millwright-Union 1348. 12 years as a Quartermaster at the VFW in Keewatin Post 5516.
Married in 1961 to Judy A. McCarroll. Larry passed away a few months shy of their 61 years together. Larry and Judy were travelers. Dust never piled up under their feet and they were constantly on the move. Their love of traveling took them through all 50 states.
Larry is survived by his wife Judy, and their children: Mike (Rita) Pierce, Amy (Shane) Henriksen, Bonnie (Bruce) Carter, Jesse Pierce and Joe Pierce (Tiffany Dennis); eight grandchildren and five great -grandchildren. Surviving siblings are Elaine Lewerenz and Corene (Victor) Cole.
Preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Faith United Lutheran Church, 8964 Highway 37, Iron, Minn. Visitation at 1 p.m. Service at 2 p.m. Followed by Military Honors.
To plant a tree in memory of Lorane Pierce as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.