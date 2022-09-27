Lorane (Larry) Vincent Pierce

Lorane (Larry) Vincent Pierce passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

Larry was born Aug. 22, 1933, in Arlington, Iowa. Moved to Minnesota in 1939. Graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1951.

To plant a tree in memory of Lorane Pierce as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries