Lonnie D. Scipioni

Lonnie Scipioni, a lifelong Hibbing resident, died on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the St. Cloud Veterans Health Care facility where he resided for the past year.
He was born to Cecelia (Coss) and Londo Scipioni in Hibbing in 1952. He attended parochial and public schools in Hibbing. He worked as a welder for US Steel for 30 years. He served his country honorably in the Vietnam Conflict and was given many commendations for valor. Lonnie was a partner in numerous local businesses, served the community of Hibbing as a police commissioner, and was active in the Elks Club, where he served in a leadership role. He was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Church. He was an avid motorcyclist and traveled the country from coast to coast numerous times. He had many friends and was never at a loss for a joke or a story to make everyone smile.
Lonnie is survived by his siblings, JoAnn Roche of Virginia, Mike (Cindy) Scipioni of Coon Rapids, Susan Scipioni of St. Cloud; nephews and nieces: Joe(Jodi) Cerar, Jeff (Pam) Cerar, Gina (Jared Parviz) Scipioni, Bridget (David) Meyer, Shannon (Tyler) Templer; and by grand-nephews, grand-nieces, and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Mildred and Charles Coss, and Alfred and Elizabeth Scipioni; his parents; and nephew, Brian Cerar.
Lonnie loved his God, his country, his hometown, his family and friends, and his motorcycle. We will miss the twinkle in his eye, his colorful language, and the rumble of his Harley.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing, MN. Interment will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery.
Memorials are preferred to the Assumption School in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
