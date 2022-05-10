Lonnie C. Roberts, 74, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Friday, May 6, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn., after a courageous battle with cancer compounded by an eighteen-year struggle with Parkinson’s Disease.
He was born Feb. 22, 1948, to James J. and Minnie (Lamb) Roberts in Saginaw, Mich. Lonnie graduated from Merrill High School in 1966 and then proudly served his country with the U.S. Coast Guard. He was stationed in Ludington, Mich., with the search and rescue unit and ended his career aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Woodrush in Duluth, Minn. During his service in Duluth, Lonnie met and married JoAnne Ralidak at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Meadowlands, Minn., on June 20, 1970. He graduated from Hibbing Technical College with a Wholesaling and Marketing degree and was employed as a salesman working for various companies over his career, most notably Earl F. Anderson of Minneapolis and Electric Power Door of Hibbing. Lonnie was a member of the Hibbing Elks Lodge, the Algonquin Club, the Squires Car Club, and the Engineers Club of northern Minnesota. He loved everything and anything with a motor, especially Harley Davidson motorcycles and Corvettes.
He is survived by his beloved wife, JoAnne Roberts, Hibbing; two daughters, Tara Roberts, Hugo, Minn., and Rachel (Jeff) Kuha, Lino Lakes, Minn.; a brother, James (Sandy) Roberts Jr., Owasso, Mich.; four grandchildren: William Schnurr, Abigail Schnurr, Morgan Kuha and Gage Kuha, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Grace Minnick; and his parents, James and Minnie.
Funeral services for Lonnie will be at noon Monday, May 16, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing, with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Jack Harris will officiate. Military honors to follow.
A private interment will be at the Elmer Cemetery in Elmer Township at a later date.
The Roberts family would like to extend a special thank you and their sincere appreciation to their family and friends, especially Fred Schwartz, John Dixon and Rev. Jack and Trina Harris, for their commitment and support during the past few years.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Lonnie Roberts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.