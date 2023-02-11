Lona Marie Evenson, 58, passed away peacefully in her home in West Fargo, N.D., on February 7, 2023.
She was born May 8,1964, in Hibbing, Minn., the daughter of Irvin and Ardella Evenson. She graduated from Hibbing High School in 1982 and from St. Luke’s School of Nursing, Duluth, in 1986 as a Registered Nurse.
Lona worked at Minneapolis Children’s Hospital as a Registered Nurse, at Medtronic as a trainer for their medical devices, and later at other medical device companies as a trainer to other medical professionals.
She married Fred Babekuhl on October 20,1990, in Hibbing. Lona loved time on the lakes of Minnesota, reading, camping as much as she could, and spending time at the hockey rink watching Evan play hockey.
Lona is survived by loving son, Evan Babekuhl (Joslynn Leach), Moorhead, Minn.; former husband Fred Babekuhl, Long Lake, Minn.; brother, Brian Evenson, Climax, Minn.; sister, Peggy (Joe) Arthurs, Hibbing, Minn.; brother-in-law, Dave Monsrud, Montrose, Minn.; nephews, Jeff (Rachel) Arthurs, Champlin, Minn., Michael (Jeff Johnson) Arthurs, St. Anthony, Minn.; niece, Anna (Justus) Madson-Monsrud, Silver Lake, Minn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Ardella Evenson; and her sister, Nancy Monsrud.
A special thank you to Michael and Cathy Evenson for helping Lona during her time in West Fargo.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
