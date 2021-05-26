Lona Hermanson, 57, Fargo, N.D., passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Sanford Hospice House in Fargo. Lona Joan Hermanson was a beloved mother, wife, sister, daughter and friend.
She was born on Sept. 27, 1963, in Carrington, N.D. She was the fifth daughter to Larry Binder and Karen (Tesch) Renner. She attended school in Chisholm Minn., and graduated from Century High in Bismarck, N.D.
Lona was a loving and compassionate person who loved to throw the best Halloween parties. She had the most beautiful smile and bright blue eyes that could light up your soul.
Lona loved plants, being at the lake, her yard, family game nights and crafting. She had the most infectious laugh.
The relationship she had with her sisters was not like any other. Lona was the ultimate gift giver and party planner.
Most of all she loved and adored her husband Rob, their children, their spouses, and grandchildren; they were her world.
She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Binder; her grandparents, Emil and Elizabeth Binder; Woodrow and Germaine Tesch, and her step father, Harold Renner.
Lona is survived by her loving husband, Robert; her adoring children, Nate Hermanson (Mari), Kayla Robley (Travis); grandchildren, Anna and Yves; mother, Karen Renner; sisters, Deb Marturano (Joe), Gail Sampson, Gaye Nakaji (Robert), and Princess Fredrickson (John). Numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Lona will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
There will be a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 29, at Boulger Funeral Home, Fargo with a visitation one hour prior. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
To sign the online guestbook and view the service, visit www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.
