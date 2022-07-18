Lon Ernest Lamppa
April 19, 1949 — July 16, 2022
Lon Ernest Lamppa, age 73, of Virginia and formerly of Tower, Lake Vermilion, and Embarrass, left this life after ‘the long goodbye’ on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Lon was the second born to Ernest and Lyna (Niemi) Lamppa on April 19, 1949. He was a graduate of Embarrass High School, Bemidji State University, and the University of Minnesota where he graduated and shortly thereafter began a long-life career as a Physical Therapist at the Ely Bloomenson Hospital. Lon married the love of his life, Ann Bee, June 19, 1971, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.
Lon not only helped countless patients but mentored hundreds of kids throughout his lifetime. When Lon was not working to provide for his family, he tirelessly gave everything he had to mentoring and coaching kids. “Leave something better than you found it” are words he often spoke. He had a way of creating such a safe atmosphere for his mentees that they often came to him when they needed help the most. Whether it was fixing a baseball swing or seeking life advice, countless people have sought out the care and genuine advice that just seemed to exude out of Lon.
Lon also had a crazy passion for hunting and fishing. He definitely passed on his love of the outdoors to his three sons. There are many stories and tall tales about Lon at the shack with his family and close friends.
Already we miss you, Lon! You have left behind Ann Lamppa, wife, three sons, Justin (Amanda), Josh (Stacie), Davis (Laura) and 10 grandkids! Ella, Emma, Ero, Ari, Lexi, Maija, Jaxson, Joey, Jace and Elliot. Lon’s brother Jim (Janice) Lamppa also now have a void in their hearts…We know the late Ernie and Lyna will keep you in GREAT company until we meet again!
We are so grateful for the personalized and fabulous care Lon received at New Journey Residence. Memorials are preferred in honor of Lon – please send donations in the name of Lon to one of three different areas that we want to honor in Lon’s memory.
New Journey Residence 303 Hat Trick Ave. Eveleth, MN 55734
Rock Ridge Youth Baseball PO Box 282 Virginia, MN 55792
Tower/Soudan Little League 5424 Hwy 169 Tower, MN 55790
A celebration of Lon’s legendary life is being planned for Thursday, July 21, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. and reflections of faith and Lon’s life starting at 11 a.m. at the Tower Civic Center. Bring some fun stories and let’s toast to one of the greatest.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
