Lois Pihlaja Mehle, 90, died in her home in Chisholm, April 26, 2021, surrounded by family.
She was born March 14, 1931, in Superior, Wis., to Sulo and Lila Pihlaja. She graduated from Alango High School in 1949 and attended college at University of Minnesota in Duluth. She married Rudy Mehle on June 30, 1951. Lois taught in Chisholm and the Saint Louis County Schools for 25 years. After retiring, she taught religion to 2nd graders making their First Holy Communion. Lois loved quilting and sewing and was a 4-H leader. She loved nature and the arts, she was active in quilting groups, family book club, Bible study groups, Red Hats, the Finnish/American club and the Chisholm Senior center. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
Survivors include son, Jim (Kathy); daughters, Jean (John) Goad, Pat (Ed) McRae and Cindy (Steve) Nehiba; grandchildren: Melissa Baltes, Michelle Mehle, Bob (Amy Vogel) Goad, Vienna Goad, Leah (Jon) Bartsch, James McRae, Lindsey (Bill) Jones and Katie Nehiba, Therese (Andrew) Mullikin, Tana Vitullo; great-grandchildren: Raelynn and Parker Baltes, Seth Mehle, Elena and Javier Bartsch, Teagan Jones, Aiofe and Tiernan Mullikin; and her beloved dog, Lucky.
She was preceded in death by husband, Rudy Mehle; and her parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm, with Fr. Paul Strommer celebrating.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will take place in Alango Cemetery at a later date.
Due to Covid, masks and 6-foot social distancing are REQUIRED.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Chisholm.
