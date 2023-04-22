Lois May Oppelt

Lois Oppelt, 80, of Eveleth Minn., passed away April 12, 2023, in the Fairview Hospital in Hibbing, Minn., after a brief battle with Pancreatic Cancer.

To plant a tree in memory of Lois Oppelt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries