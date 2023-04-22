Lois May Oppelt Apr 22, 2023 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lois May OppeltLois Oppelt, 80, of Eveleth Minn., passed away April 12, 2023, in the Fairview Hospital in Hibbing, Minn., after a brief battle with Pancreatic Cancer.Lois was a lifelong resident of Northern Minnesota residing in Ely, Babbitt and Eveleth.In her early days she enjoyed camping and fishing. And in her recent years enjoyed traveling and going to cowboy shoots.Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Melovasich And Angela (Pucel) Melovasich of Ely, Minn.Lois is survived by her husband, Victor Oppelt and his family. Sons: Wade (Jean) Engebretson and family, Lance (Stephanie) Engebretson and family, and Shane Engebretson.She was a grandmother of five and a great grandmother of four.Special Thank You to Toby (Mary) Oppelt and Christina.As requested by Lois, There will be no funeral or service. To plant a tree in memory of Lois Oppelt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Law Load entries × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Trending Now Tammy A. Nori Aasand will end his 60-year curling career at Last Chance Nancy Helen Ostendorf Tammy A. Nori Daylen Presley Sater Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 30 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
