Lois Marie Palkovich, 57, a longtime resident of the Virginia area died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.
She was born Feb. 19, 1963, in Virginia the daughter of Raymond and Bonnie (Schultz) Bushey. Lois was married to William Palkovich. She was employed as a bartender at several area establishments, and worked with physically and mentally challenged adults. She enjoyed playing in area pool leagues.
Lois is survived by siblings: James Bushey, Darlene Sausman, Katherine Bushey, Vernon Bushey, Ray (Linda) Bushey, and Kenny Bushey; nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Dale Bushey.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11, in the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home.
Family Services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
