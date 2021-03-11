Lois Marie Myers

Lois Marie Myers passed away on March 4, 2021.

She was born on Aug. 18, 1929, to Melvin and Edna (Juenke) Barsness in Cass Lake, Minn. She was raised by her aunt and uncle, John and Ethel Barsness. Lois married Raymond Madigan on Nov. 15, 1948. They raised six children together. Lois married Max Myers in 1982. She owned and operated L & M Imports in Bemidji until she retired at age 85. Lois loved being with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; she was an incredible baker, and she played a wicked game of cribbage.

Lois is survived by her children, Linda (David) Long, Randall (Karen Kurle-Edwards) Madigan, Jay (Gretchen Brown-Wright) Madigan, Arlen Madigan, and Wendy (Richard) Bittner; step-daughter, Kathy Haines; grandchildren, Nikki, Joshua, Crystal, Erik, Jessica, Meghan, Julia, Ryan and Dylan; great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Emma, Sam, Celeste, Ava, Nathaniel, Eleanor, Zachary, Felix, Vanessa, Winston, Josephine and Kade; brother, Marsh Barsness; and sister, Beverly Bergeron.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Ray and Max; daughter, Shelly; and a granddaughter, Cheri.

A private family graveside service will be held in the Spring, with burial at Calvary Cemetery in Chisholm, Minn.

