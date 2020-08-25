Lois Marie Lehtinen, 77, of Chelsea, Mich., formerly of Midland, Texas, died Friday, March 27, 2020. Her family sang “Blessed Assurance” and prayed for her into the presence of Jesus.
She was born Jan. 4, 1943, in Antigo, Wis., the daughter of Frank & Lenore (Emerich) Charles.
Lois graduated from Antigo High School in 1961 and she attended teacher's college after that. Her greatest joy working was as the administrative assistant for St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church in Spring, Texas. She also really enjoyed working with special needs students. After she retired, Lois moved to Midland, Texas, to be near her daughter Laura, where she attended the First Christian Church, sang in the choir, volunteered with the SHARE program helping families and children with special needs, folding bulletins & visiting members.
In the summers, she attended the Chelsea Free Methodist Church where her son pastored, and she mentored the “Rest & Refresh” program, modeled on SHARE. She enjoyed knitting, loved sports (she played basketball in college), and was always amazed by God's creation. She enjoyed time with her family, and had a great love for the Lord and for people. Lois will be remembered for her infectious laugh and smile.
Survivors include three children, Linda (Emmanuel) Rafla of Louisville, Ken., Laura (Brian) Sales of Midland, Texas, Larry (Dawn) Lyons of Chelsea, Mich.; 10 grandchildren: Andrew, Rebecca and Matthew Rafla; Joshua Sales, Angela Sales, Kimberly Hartman & Joseph Sales; Lauren, Sean, and Tim Lyons; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, David (Linda) Charles of Milwaukee, Wis.; a sister, Gale Demlow of Antigo, Wis.; as well as extended family and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald "Jeff" Lehtinen in 1985; her parents; a sister, Jean Ann DeBot (who died a month ago); and two brothers-in-law, Jerry Demlow and John DeBot.
Burial will be with her beloved husband Jeff at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora, Minn.
Memorial contributions may be made to UMRC Foundation, 805 W. Middle St, Chelsea, MI 48118, where she enjoyed the joy, love and laughter with her CRC family.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cole Funeral Chapel in Chelsea.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.