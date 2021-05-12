Lois Marie Asleson, 86, of Embarrass, died Friday, May 6, 2021, in the Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center in Sheboygan, Wis.
She was born April 29, 1935, in Warroad, Minn., the daughter of William and Marion (Freeman) VanDeHey. She married Albert “Buck” Asleson on July 5, 1952, in Baudette. She lived in Williams, Minn., and Aurora, Minn., prior to moving to Embarrass in 1960. Lois worked for the Cluett-Peabody Arrow Shirt Factory and was a homemaker. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Babbitt, and was active in the Via De Cristo Family from 1989. Lois loved spending time with her grandkids, and enjoyed sewing, quilting, and gardening.
Lois is survived by her children: Ronald (Linda) Asleson of Embarrass, Debra (Ben) Jeziorski of Sheboygan Falls, Wis., and Sharon (Mark) Weise of Plymouth, Wis.; siblings: Mary Ann (Curtis) Jesme, Marvin VanDeHey, Donald (Norma) VanDeHey, and Betty (Tim) Lund; 13 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Buck; daughter, Donna; and son, Albert Jr.; seven brothers; and six sisters.
The graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, at the Waasa Cemetery. Bill Bauman, officiant.
Family services provided by Bauman-Vermilion, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
