Lois Mae Flood, 94 of Mountain Iron, died Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Essential Health Virginia Hospital.
She was born in Superior on Sept. 28, 1926, the daughter of Walter F. and Ruby C. (Peterson) Beck. Lois grew up in Duluth and graduated from Duluth Central High School, and the Duluth Business College. She married Robert E. “Bob” Flood in Duluth on Oct. 21, 1950, and they moved to Virginia. She worked for Lambert Industries, was a homemaker, was an Avon Lady, was a secretary for the Midway school, and worked for Norwest Bank and Wells Fargo in their operations center. Lois was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Virginia, the Red Hatters Club, and Lois Club. She enjoyed taking walks, RVing, playing cards, and wintering in Okeechobee, Florida. Lois cherished time spent with her family, especially at the cabin on Whiteface.
Lois will be fondly remembered for her laughs, smiles, the twinkle in her blue eyes, and being sweet as a peach.
Lois is survived by her children, Joanne (David) Laughton of Mountain Iron, and Timothy Flood of Mountain Iron; grandchildren: Jim (Kim) Arrowood, Sara (Jim) Hipple, Dave (Lori) Laughton, and Tenille (Tom) Olds-Booth; great-grandchildren: Sean, Amy, Emma, Lainey, Austin and Kacey; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Beck of Duluth, and Jean Flood of Duluth; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; brother, Dan Beck; great-grandson, Jacob; brother-in-law, Pat Flood; and sisters-in-law, Marge Anderson and Virginia Ettinger.
A funeral service for Lois will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Virginia.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be in the mausoleum at Sunrise Memorial Park in Duluth.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home of Virginia. To leave a remembrance of Lois online, see www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
