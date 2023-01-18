Lois M. Shea
Lois M. Shea, 93, Hibbing, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn.
Lois M. Shea
Lois M. Shea, 93, Hibbing, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn.
She was born January 16, 1929, to Earl and Ruth (Marks) Mollard in Hibbing. Lois married Joseph Shea on June 21, 1951, and together they raised their 5 children. A homemaker by trade, Lois loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and her dogs! She enjoyed quilting, reading and saunas up at Perch Lake. Nothing, however, could surpass her love for chocolate. She was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church in Hibbing and Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 211.
Lois is survived by her children, Joseph Michael (Judy) Shea, Side Lake, Minn., Daniel Mollard Shea, Pengilly, Minn., Wendy (George) Cordova, Tacoma, Wash., and Molly (Tim) Rancourt, Lakeville, Minn.; five grandchildren: Joe (Amanda) Rancourt, Jim (Megan Jones) Shea, Janelle (Jack Soshnik) Shea, Pat (Kayla Chandler) Shea, and Nick (Brianna McGrath) Shea; two great-grandchildren, Emma Rancourt and Asher Shea; brothers-in-law, Keith Lance, Fowler, Colo., Tim Shea, Reno, Nev.; and her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Debbie Shea; husband, Joseph Shea in 2010; parents; sisters, Donna Del Re and Nancy Lance; and two daughters-in-law, Susan Shea and Lisa Shea.
Lois’ wish was for her body to be donated to the Anatomy Bequest Program at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. In lieu of flowers, she requested that donations in her honor be made to: Range Regional Animal Rescue of Hibbing, or to the Mayo Clinic Transplant Center, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905.
Per Lois’ request no services will be held.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
