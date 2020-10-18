Lois Lorraine Kachmarzinski, 84, of Babbitt, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Carefree Assisted Living in Babbitt.
She was born May 23, 1936, in Crosby, N.D., to John and Rosa (Warman) Baker and was raised on a farm near Noonan, N.D. Lois married Aloysius “Al” Kachmarzinski on Jan. 23, 1967, in Babbitt, and was a member of the Babbitt Baptist Church. She enjoyed music, playing the piano, the accordion, and singing. Her greatest joy came with caring for her family.
Lois is survived by her children, Todd Ison of Corpus Christi, Texas, Timothy Kachmarzinski of Babbitt, and Diana Drift of Babbitt; grandchildren she raised as her own children, Cherish Jarvi of Gilbert and Garry Nelson of Grand Forks, N.D.; siblings, Pearl Bjorgen of Spokane, Wash., and Ginger Skoog of Great Falls, Mont.; granddaughters, ShaRee and Heather Kachmarzinski of Babbitt; great-granddaughters, Braelynn and Haven Chavers of Gilbert; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Al; daughter, Melissa Kachmarzinski; siblings: Florence Fenster, Edith Kettle, Ethel Shefstad, Rosa Greaves, Clarence Baker, Johnny Baker and Perry Baker.
A funeral service for Lois will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, in the Babbitt Assembly of God Church. Rev. Ben Morgan will officiate.
Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will follow in the Argo Cemetery.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfunerallhome.com.
