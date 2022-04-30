Lois Jean Thompson passed away on April 19, 2022, at the age of 93.
Lois was born on Aug. 5, 1928, in Virginia, Minn., to Frank and Pearl Moorefield. She was always a hard-working lady. One of her first jobs was at Baileys Town Pump in Virginia. It’s there she met her future husband, Francis Thompson. They were married in Virginia on Dec. 3, 1949. They moved to Kalispell, Montana for a few years, before moving back to Minnesota to live on the Thompson family homestead in Bear River. Although before moving to Bear River, Lois insisted that electricity be installed. Later, she and Francis moved to Mountain Iron. After Francis passed away, she moved to Farmington, Minn., to be closer to her daughter, son-in-law and family.
Lois loved being around people. She always had a smile and usually a funny remark. Over the years she sold Stanley home products, worked at Kallio’s grocery store and R & M Hardware. She was an active member in the Bear River Lutheran Church, as well as the Bear River Community Center. When she moved to her Senior apartment building, she was always the first one to join whatever activity was being offered; her favorite being Bingo. She also enjoyed traveling with Francis, family and friends. If someone said, “let’s go”, her response was always, “I’m ready!”. She loved going with Doug & Linda wherever they would take her. She was especially fond of long rides in the country. She spent countless hours on her deck, enjoying nature and being outside, even in the middle of winter! As she put it, “I crave fresh air.” Lois was an active, on the go person until the end. Regardless of any struggles, nothing stopped her. She will be missed for her friendly, positive attitude and her quick wit. Not even dementia could stop her clever retorts that always made people smile.
Lois is survived by her son, Dennis (Beth); daughter, Linda (Doug); grandchildren: Andrew (Kristen), Nick (Kavya), Julie, Michelle (Ryan); great grandchildren: Brayden, Lucy, Arya; one brother Bill (Norma); sister-in-law Rusty; several nieces and nephews.
Lois was preceded in death by her father, Frank and mother, Pearl; her husband, Francis (2007); three brothers: Art, Ken and Larry; and one sister, Cleo.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 18, at 10 a.m. at Mlaker Funeral Home in Cook, Minn. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Thank you to Allina Hospice. A very special thank you to Trinity Terrace Assisted Living and the Trinity Care Center for the many years of wonderful care.
Online condolences to www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
