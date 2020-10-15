Lois J. Karish, 78, of Biwabik, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the Solvay Hospice House in Duluth.
Lois was born Oct. 1, 1942, in Biwabik to Harry and Martha Anderson. She grew up in McKinley and graduated from Gilbert High School in 1960.
After attending business school in Minneapolis, Lois returned to the Range and married the love of her life, Robert Karish. Together they started their life living at the family cabin at Wynne Lake, later to make their home in Biwabik, where they raised four children.
Lois was a homemaker and an excellent cook. Over the years she enjoyed many family fishing trips, spending family time at the Anderson cabin at Lake Eshquaguma and the Karish cabin at Wynne Lake, weekly bowling night with the ladies, numerous polka festivities with Rat a Tat Tat, never leaving the house without her lipstick.
Lois is survived by her husband of 58 years, Robert; children, Peter, Susan (Jeffrey) Potocnik, Cindy, and John (Martha); grandchildren: Jake, Korey, Alex, Chloe, Charlie and Louie; sister, Algene Anderson; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Peterson; nieces and nephews.
A family graveside ceremony is being planned.
