Lois Helen Knutson, 100, of Aurora died Thursday, December 9, 2021 at her home surrounded by family.
She was born on April 4, 1921 to John and Harriet (Brown) Swensen in Duluth. Lois was the oldest of four sisters: Elaine, Florence and Dorothy. Lois was united in marriage at the age of twenty-one to Arnold Kenneth Knutson on November 26, 1942 in Tucson, AZ before Arnold was deployed overseas. Lois returned home and attended college where she earned a teacher’s degree. Upon Arnie’s return to Duluth, the couple started their family and had four children: Jean, Betty, Kenneth, and Helen. Lois volunteered for Girl Scouts and was a member of the United Methodist Church in Aurora where she served on their women’s circles and played the piano up until the age of 93. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping and fishing and playing BINGO in her later years. Lois taught canoeing as well as bird and plant identification. Lois will be remembered for her everlasting positive attitude and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her son, Kenneth Arnold Knutson; two daughters: Betty Jane (Bernie) St. Peter, and Helen Christine Armstrong; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Dorothy Rackliffe; as well as many extended family.
Funeral services for Lois will be 11 a.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the United Methodist Church in Aurora with Pastor Barbara Hegfors officiating. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Oneota Cemetery in Duluth.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.