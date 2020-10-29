Lois Fern White, 92, of Hibbing, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at Guardian Angels in Hibbing.
Lois was born to Ernest and Alice Falls on Aug. 21, 1928, in Bemidji, Minn. Lois graduated from Bemidji High School in 1947. On April 4, 1947, Lois was united in marriage to Lawrence Fay White in Bemidji. They moved to Hibbing in 1951. Lois was a homemaker until 1953 when she went to work at Kantos Egg Candling and then spent 19 years as a nurse's aide at Leisure Hills before retiring to take care of her mother, Alice. Lois enjoyed cooking and baking and especially spending time with her family. She also enjoyed camping trips and square dancing.
Lois is survived by her daughter, Caryl Gjerdahl of Keewatin; son, Ernie (Debbie) White of Forbes; daughter-in-law, Debbie White of Keewatin; her grandchildren, Larry (Terri) Moe of Sartel, Laureen (Rory) Moe-Garmaker of Keewatin, Jeremy (Katie) Moe of Keewatin, Chad (Micki) White of Keewatin, Lindsey (Sean) Fraser of Duluth; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Lawrence; and her sons, Lawrence Jr. and Roger White.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 30, at Range Funeral Home in Hibbing at 2 p.m. with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. Deacon Richard Johnston will officiate.
Burial will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing immediately after the service.
Due to the circumstances of covid, the service will be limited to family and close friends.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
