Logan Lee Leppala, 22, of Virginia, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Elida, N.M.
Logan was born Jan. 4, 1998, in Duluth to Lee Leppala and Wendy Feltus. Logan was born to drive, do burn outs and pop wheelies - his passion was a new set of tires and rims! He had the best one liners and could cheer anyone up! What was his is yours, his generous nature was obvious when he took his allowance to school and bought all his friends a "Big Cookie". He was blessed to be able to travel and work alongside his dad these last few years and really experience life while meeting so many new people. Even though he was taken too soon, the life he lived was on his terms and the stories will be told for years to come!
Logan is survived by his Dad, Lee Leppala; Mom, Wendy Feltus; sister, Paisley Feltus; girlfriend, Becca Hultman; grandma, Janice Leppala; aunt Vicki Cochran, aunt Debbie Maki, aunt Marsha Blake, uncle Kenny Leppala; numerous cousins; and so many brothers from other mothers!
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, Nov. 12, at Yo'r Mudders Place in Gilbert beginning at 2 p.m.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
