Lloyd W. Miller, 92, died Oct. 8, 2020 at home, rural Nashwauk, Minnesota.

He was born Oct. 20, 1927 in Kalona, Iowa to John A. and Lydia (Shetler) Miller.

He was united in marriage to Arliss Trast on Aug. 2, 1955. Lloyd worked in the timber industry, at Rantala Dairy, and as a self-employed carpenter. He enjoyed visiting his family, aviation, traveling, and reading.

Surviving are his daughters, Mary (Donnie) Muhlnickel, Susan (Kevin) Johnson; two sons, Gene (Lisa) Miller, and Gordon (Lynette) Miller; four grandchildren, Nate (Caroline) Miller, Emily, Ali, and Kara Miller.

Preceding Lloyd in death were his parents; wife, Arliss in 2003; siblings, Mary (John) Yoder, Mabel (Perry) Bontrager, Ernest (Edna) Miller, and Ora Miller; and daughter, Lois in 2014.

Services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 11 a.m at Peterson Funeral Chapel, Coleraine, Minn. Visitation one hour prior to service. Pastor Jack Tillotson will officiate.

Burial will be at the Nashwauk Cemetery.

