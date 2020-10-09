Lloyd W. Miller, 92, died Oct. 8, 2020 at home, rural Nashwauk, Minnesota.
He was born Oct. 20, 1927 in Kalona, Iowa to John A. and Lydia (Shetler) Miller.
He was united in marriage to Arliss Trast on Aug. 2, 1955. Lloyd worked in the timber industry, at Rantala Dairy, and as a self-employed carpenter. He enjoyed visiting his family, aviation, traveling, and reading.
Surviving are his daughters, Mary (Donnie) Muhlnickel, Susan (Kevin) Johnson; two sons, Gene (Lisa) Miller, and Gordon (Lynette) Miller; four grandchildren, Nate (Caroline) Miller, Emily, Ali, and Kara Miller.
Preceding Lloyd in death were his parents; wife, Arliss in 2003; siblings, Mary (John) Yoder, Mabel (Perry) Bontrager, Ernest (Edna) Miller, and Ora Miller; and daughter, Lois in 2014.
Services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 11 a.m at Peterson Funeral Chapel, Coleraine, Minn. Visitation one hour prior to service. Pastor Jack Tillotson will officiate.
Burial will be at the Nashwauk Cemetery.
To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.